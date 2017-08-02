Columbus police: Pregnant 16-year-old accidentally shot in stomach



COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police said a pregnant 16-year-old was accidentally shot in the stomach Wednesday.

The teen and her baby were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The baby was delivered at 7 months but both mother and child are expected to survive.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home on Grasmere Avenue.

Christopher Blount, 18, was arrested and charged with having weapons while under disability.

“I believe the victim lived in the home and the suspect may have been staying there or living there at the time,” Sgt. Dave Sicilian said.

Wydia Cleveland lives next door to where the shooting happened. She said she didn’t hear a gunshot but did hear crying and screaming.

“I just saw them run outside, screaming and crying, saying she was lying on the floor,” Cleveland said. “She had got shot in her stomach.”

She said the victim seemed excited to become a mother.

“It just doesn’t seem like that would happen to her. She’s a good girl,” Cleveland said. “It’s kind of scary, for real, that close to home.”

