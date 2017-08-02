Crews work to control barn fire in Mercer County

The owner of the barn discovered the fire and called 911

WEST SALEM TWP, Pa. (WKBN) – Firefighters in Mercer County are working to control a barn fire in West Salem Township.

The fire broke out about 2:47 a.m. Wednesday at a barn on Darien Road.

The owner discovered the fire and called 911.

The structure looks to be completely destroyed.

Fire departments in Trumbull County were called in to help with the water supply.

No injuries have been reported. We don’t know yet if any animals were in the barn.

No injuries have been reported. We don't know yet if any animals were in the barn. 

