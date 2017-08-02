Hall of Famer Smith visits Browns’ rookie Garrett at camp

Smith says Garrett is the perfect blend of speed, smarts and he expects him to have a major impact in his rookie season.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith
NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith, right, talks with Myles Garrett during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Myles Garrett had a special visitor at Browns training camp.

Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith, who has taken a keen interest in the NFL’s top overall draft pick, stopped to watch practice on Wednesday and came away impressed by the 21-year-old Garrett.

Smith says Garrett is the perfect blend of speed, smarts and he expects him to have a major impact in his rookie season.

The league’s career sacks leader with 200, Smith doesn’t think it will take long for Garrett “to figure this game out.” Garrett worked with Cleveland’s starting defense for the first time in camp and went head-to-head with Pro Bowl offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

On one play, Garrett easily went around Thomas to sack Cody Kessler. Smith spoke with Garrett between drills, offering some of the tips that made him one of the game’s best pass rushers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s