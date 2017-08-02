Hilda Mae (Chadderton) Brown Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Hilda Mae (Chadderton) Brown passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at Saint Paul’s in Greenville. She had recently celebrated her 98th birthday.

Hilda was born, July 25, 1919, and raised in Sharon.

She married Charles B. Brown in 1937 and they raised three children in Mercer and Grove City. Charles, aka Chuck or Charlie as he was known to many, preceded Hilda in death in 2004 at the age of 88.

Eldest son, Richard, resides in Encinitas, California with his wife, Rosellen. They have a son, Damon who’s married to Kelly. Daughter, Carole Leigh died at the age of 12 from complications of being born with Muscular Dystrophy. Youngest son Linn resides in Hermitage, with his wife, Shirley. Linn has a daughter, Heather, in Mesa, Arizona and a son, Garrett, in El Paso, Texas.

Hilda and her husband spent 30 years of their life together in Arizona due to employment. In 2003, they relocated to Hermitage to be close to family and longtime friends.

Surviving family includes Paul Chadderton (brother) of West Middlesex and Ruth Brenner (Chadderton) (sister) in Medina, Ohio.

Hilda was preceded in death by brothers, Ed, Harry, Earl and Ralph Chadderton as well as sister, Shirley Gearhart (Chadderton).

Hilda was blessed with numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews settled around the country.

In Hilda’s memory and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to YOUR favorite charity.

Visitation will be held in John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street in Hermitage on Monday, August 7 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Cherrien Andres officiating.

Burial will take place in America’s Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 7 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.