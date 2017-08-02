Indians place All-Star Andrew Miller on disabled list

Miller pitched in Tuesday night's 12-10 loss at Fenway Park.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller throws a pitch at the Indians baseball spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. The left-hander, who makes his living fooling hitters and whose ability to pitch extended innings in October carried Cleveland to within one victory of a World Series title last season, will leave spring training March 2017 to play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
BOSTON (AP) – The Cleveland Indians have placed All-Star left-hander Andrew Miller on the disabled list with right knee tendinitis.

One of baseball’s best relievers, Miller pitched in Tuesday night’s 12-10 loss at Fenway Park. He is 4-3 with two saves and a 1.67 ERA in 46 appearances this season.

Miller was acquired at the trading deadline last year from the New York Yankees, and he was instrumental in Cleveland making it to the World Series for the first time since 1997.

He has not been himself lately, walking 10 batters in the past 21 innings. Miller only walked nine batters all last season.

The Indians recalled right-hander Adam Plutko from Triple-A Columbus to take Miller’s spot on the active roster.

Cleveland’s bullpen has been getting a lot of work and the club acquired Joe Smith on Monday to ease the burden on Miller, Bryan Shaw and closer Cody Allen.

