M. Charles Nye Obituary

PORTERSVILLE, Pennsylvania – M. Charles Nye, 88, of Portersville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday afternoon, August 2, 2017 at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Fombell, Beaver County, on April 6, 1929 to the late Joseph Bert Nye and Florence Lena Weil Nye.

Charles graduated from Muddy Creek High School in Portersville.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a corporal in the 47th Infantry Division in Germany with the 28th Anti-Aircraft Battalion.

He worked at Mooney Bros. Cement Block plant in New Castle; Mathews Conveyor in Ellwood City and then was manager of the Agway store in Portersville. After retiring, he worked part time at Agway and Moore and Moore Hardware in Portersville.

He enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.

He was a longtime active member of the Ellwood City Free Methodist Church, where he had served as Sunday School superintendent and usher. Chuck’s family and his church were the most important things in his life.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ellen McEwen Nye. He is also survived by two brothers and their wives, Calvin W. Nye of Portersville and Joseph B. (Dawn) Nye of New Matamoras, Ohio. Several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephew also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by three sisters, Margaret J. Lawther, Betty J. Rinker and Nellie V. Brown and a brother in infancy.

Friends will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.

Friends also may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5 at the funeral home prior to services that will begin at 2:00 p.m., conducted by Pastor Raymond Start of the Ellwood City Free Methodist Church and Rev. Forrest States.

Burial will be in St. Marks Lutheran Cemetery, Franklin Township, Beaver County.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ellwood City Free Methodist Church, 412 Glen Avenue, Ellwood City PA 16117.

You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.turnerfh.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, August 4 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.