Marie Carmelli Dominic Obituary

CORNERSBURG, Ohio – On Tuesday, August 2, 2017, Marie C. Dominic, age 77, passed away at home in the presence of family.

She was born on July 16, 1940 in Youngstown a daughter of Anthony and Mildred (Brooke) Dominic.

Marie is survive by her children, Linda (Brown) Toro of Corpus Christi, Texas and Anthony “Tony” Smith of Youngstown; grandchildren, James Underwood of Corpus Christi, Texas, Gerald Underwood of Macomb, Michigan and Briana Smith.

Besides her parents Marie was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Hoye and siblings, Richard Brooke and Lucille Dominic.

Memorial Pending.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.



