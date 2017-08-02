Mary Louise Janusko Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mary Louise Janusko, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 in John XXIII Home, Hermitage. She was 84.

Mrs. Janusko was born on November 16, 1932 in Farrell, a daughter of Dominic and Josephine (Nudi) Reda.

A lifelong area resident, Mary was a 1951 graduate of Farrell High School.

A homemaker, Mary took much pride in her home and two daughters, Josie and Jana.

She was a member of Church of the Good Shepard in West Middlesex.

Mary was an avid reader. The joy of her life was her grandchildren, whom adored her. She was their biggest fan and loved supporting all of her grandchildren in their many endeavors, particularly their school activities and sporting events.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Edward Janusko, whom she married on August 29, 1959 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell; two daughters, Josie Teaberry and her husband, Jeffrey, Farrell and Jana Petrochko and her husband, Dr. Constantine Petrochko, Hermitage; two sisters, Angie Lombardo and her husband, Norman, of Hermitage and Anne Rohrich and her husband, Richard, of Pittsburgh; a brother, Patrick Reda and his wife, Louvetta, West Middlesex and eight grandchildren, Jenna Barge, Natalie Schwarz, Mikaela Hicks, Alexandra “Sasha” Petrochko, Maura Walker, Corrine Teaberry, Nicholas and Stephen Petrochko.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Rose Frantz and four brothers, Lou, Carl, Joseph and Rev. Floyd “Sparky” Reda.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Church of the Good Shepard, 3613 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania 16159.

Calling hours will be held at 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Saturday, August 5 in Church of the Good Shepard, West Middlesex.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 2 in the church with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



