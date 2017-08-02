One week after Ohio State Fair accident, victim remains in coma

Jennifer Lambert was at the Columbus fair with her boyfriend, who was also injured, when the Fire Ball ride flew apart in the air

Tyler Carter, WCMH Published: Updated:
Jennifer Lambert still in a coma after Ohio State Fair ride accident
Courtesy: WCMH


COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 News in Columbus talked to the mother of Ohio State Fair Fire Ball ride victim Jennifer Lambert on Wednesday.

Denise Gonzalez said Jennifer has made some progress — moving her legs and hands and opening her eyes for a brief moment — but she still remains in a coma.

NBC4’s Tyler Carter talked to Jennifer’s uncle, Bruce Lenox, who said the last few days have taken an emotional toll on his family.

“I want her back with family. I just want her back.”

It’s been a week since the tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair when the Fire Ball ride flew apart in the air, leaving one person dead and seven others injured.

MORE: Coverage of the Ohio State Fair ride accident

On Wednesday, Columbus police released body camera video showing first responders and police tending to victims. Jennifer Lambert was a victim in the middle of it all.

“I want to get up to my piece and I want to say in her ear, ‘Jennifer, I love you, this is uncle,’ and I want to say words beyond what I can say,” Lenox said.

He said he wants to see Jennifer back to her old self again.

“I just want Jennifer back as one. I want to know her as she was growing up. This is Jennifer, this is happy go lucky Jennifer.”

Her family said she was at the fair with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Jacob Andrews, when the Fire Ball malfunctioned. Andrews was also hurt during the ride.

.

