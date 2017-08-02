One week after Ohio State Fair accident, victim remains in coma



COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 News in Columbus talked to the mother of Ohio State Fair Fire Ball ride victim Jennifer Lambert on Wednesday.

Denise Gonzalez said Jennifer has made some progress — moving her legs and hands and opening her eyes for a brief moment — but she still remains in a coma.

NBC4’s Tyler Carter talked to Jennifer’s uncle, Bruce Lenox, who said the last few days have taken an emotional toll on his family.

“I want her back with family. I just want her back.”

It’s been a week since the tragic accident at the Ohio State Fair when the Fire Ball ride flew apart in the air, leaving one person dead and seven others injured.

MORE: Coverage of the Ohio State Fair ride accident

On Wednesday, Columbus police released body camera video showing first responders and police tending to victims. Jennifer Lambert was a victim in the middle of it all.

“I want to get up to my piece and I want to say in her ear, ‘Jennifer, I love you, this is uncle,’ and I want to say words beyond what I can say,” Lenox said.

He said he wants to see Jennifer back to her old self again.

“I just want Jennifer back as one. I want to know her as she was growing up. This is Jennifer, this is happy go lucky Jennifer.”

Her family said she was at the fair with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Jacob Andrews, when the Fire Ball malfunctioned. Andrews was also hurt during the ride.

