Pennsylvania woman admits to taking 5-year-old on heroin buy

Kelly Ann Cokosky, of Highspire, pleaded guilty, saying her son was in the backseat on a drive to get heroin

Myles Snyder, WHTM Published: Updated:
Kelly Cokosky, Highspire, Pennsylvania
Courtesy: Dauphin County District Attorney's Office via WHTM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania woman will serve two years of probation for taking her 5-year-old son with her on a drive to buy heroin.

Kelly Ann Cokosky, 26, of Highspire, was sentenced after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said Cokosky was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped last year for a traffic violation in Harrisburg.

Cokosky, one of four adults in the vehicle, appeared to be under the influence of heroin, was in possession of a heroin use kit, and her son was in a car seat in the backseat.

She was also sentenced to three years of probation for a March forgery and theft. In that case, prosecutors said she stole someone’s checks, signed his name, then cashed about $6,000.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s