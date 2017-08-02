Police raiding Canfield home on Timber Run Road

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are raiding a home on Timber Run Road in Canfield.

Police say they have a search warrant related to an investigation of Michael Malvasi, Jr.

Police said the search is drug-related but haven’t given more information.

Malvasi is the son of Michael Malvasi, Sr., who was sentenced to four months in federal prison and probation after a tax evasion conviction in 2011.

Investigators removed a box of items from the house on Wednesday afternoon.

WKBN is at the scene to get more information about the search. Check back here for more information, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.