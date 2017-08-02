Police raiding Canfield home on Timber Run Road

Police said the search is drug-related

Police are raiding a home on Timber Run Road in Canfield.

Police say they have a search warrant related to an investigation of Michael Malvasi, Jr.

Police said the search is drug-related but haven’t given more information.

Malvasi is the son of Michael Malvasi, Sr., who was sentenced to four months in federal prison and probation after a tax evasion conviction in 2011.

Investigators removed a box of items from the house on Wednesday afternoon.

