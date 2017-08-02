Steel Valley dog show to boast nearly 2,000 dogs

The show begins Thursday at 8 a.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas in Canfield — that’s the theme of the 26th annual Steel Valley Cluster Dog Show, which could have up to 2,000 dogs this year.

This week of dog shows is one of the largest events in Mahoning County each year.

Organizers believe it very well could be one of the largest dog shows in the entire country.

“We have over 163 AKC recognized breeds that will be here represented,” said Gael Damron, coordinator of Steel Valley Cluster. “We have almost 2,000 dogs at our highest peak on Saturday.”

The show will last for four days. Cost to get in is $5.

For a full list of events, click here.

