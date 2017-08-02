Storm Team 27: Chance for showers or storms Thursday

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm rain clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for isolated showers or thunderstorms will stick in the forecast.  The air will stay humid with warm temperatures expected through Friday.  Any shower or thunderstorm that develops can produce heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail.

Look for the risk for scattered showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.  The threat for stronger storms will move in by Friday afternoon and evening.  The threat for strong storms will end into Friday night as a cold front sweeps through the area.

Cooler this weekend with highs in the 70’s.  Lower humidity too!

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 82

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong. (80%)
High: 85

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 73 Low: 57

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 54

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 77 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers early. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 60

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s