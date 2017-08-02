Storm Team 27: Showers & thunderstorms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A warm and humid Wednesday with a risk for showers or thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Highs will push into the low to mid 80’s. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will increase through the end of the week. There is a chance for stronger storms Friday as a cold front plows through the area.

Look for cooler temperatures with lower humidity this weekend.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 83

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 83 Low: 63

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 80 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. (10%)

High: 72 Low: 57

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 76 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers early. (40%)

High: 75 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 60