Suspect in Sharon shooting arrested in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A suspect in a Sharon shooting was arrested in Hermitage on Friday after a search of his vehicle.

Phoenix James Sargous, 20, Sharon, is charged with person not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and faulty lighting.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said guns and drugs were found in Sargous’ vehicle. He was stopped after Sharon Police issued a “Be on the Lookout” for a suspicious vehicle.

Police said gunshots were heard around 1:49 a.m., and Sargous’ vehicle was seen hurriedly leaving the area. Jewell said a partially-loaded pistol and bag of marijuana were found in the car.

The investigation is ongoing.