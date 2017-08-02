Testing phase successful for new ‘Hyperloop’ transportation

NEVADA (WKBN) – Testing appears to be successful for technology that can make it possible for a person to travel from Pittsburgh to Columbus in under 18 minutes.

Hyperloop One said it completed its second phase of testing on what could become the fifth major mode of transportation.

A Hyperloop system would take 20 to 40 people in a pod through a tube traveling at speeds of up to 750 miles per hour.

According to Hyperloop One, the company’s system ran successfully and achieved record speeds of up to 192 miles per hour during a test run on a 500-meter track in the Nevada desert. The pod accelerated for 300 meters — gliding above the track using magnetic levitation — before braking and coming to a gradual stop.