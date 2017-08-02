Victim in Youngstown Facebook fight now critical

The man that was seen being pummeled during a fight that was recorded and posted to Facebook is now in critical condition

By Published:
- A man from Youngstown was charged after a fight that was egged on and allegedly paid for by spectators.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man that was seen being pummeled during a fight that was recorded and posted to Facebook is now in critical condition.

James Underwood suffered severe injuries when he got into an altercation with 45-year-old Tracey Shuler in a parking lot at a gas station on Market Street Monday night.

A recording of the fight that was posted on social media shows Underwood getting punched and elbowed several times until he appears unresponsive but awake.

During the fight, spectators are yelling at the two men, egging them on. At one point, a man offers to pay Shuler $20 to knock Underwood out.

Police are now trying to locate the spectators in the video and the person who recorded the fight.

.

 

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s