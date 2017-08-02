Winker hits go-ahead HR off Benoit, Reds beat Pirates 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Rookie Jesse Winker homered for the second straight game, hitting a tiebreaking drive in the seventh inning off newly acquired Pittsburgh reliever Joaquin Benoit that sent the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Adam Duvall homered and drove in three runs for the Reds.

After Pittsburgh tied it in the sixth, Winker hit a solo shot over the right-field wall with one out in the seventh to give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead. Benoit (1-5) took over to begin the seventh after being traded from Philadelphia to the Pirates on Monday.

Duvall hit his 24th homer in the ninth, a two-run drive. He earlier had a sacrifice fly.

Michael Lorenzen (6-2) won in relief of Robert Stephenson, who allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. Raisel Iglesias closed for his 18th save.

