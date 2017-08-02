Woman thrown from car on I-680 exit ramp in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a woman said she was thrown from a car by someone she knows but wouldn’t identify.

According to a police report, officers and paramedics were called about 2:51 p.m. Tuesday to the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 at the Connecticut Ave. exit ramp on reports of a woman suffering injury.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman lying on the ground. A nurse driving by stopped and administered first aid to the woman.

The woman told police that she was riding in the car with a man when they began to argue. The woman said the man was punching and choking her when she opened the door to the car and the man pushed her out, the report stated.

Police said the woman was not forthcoming about the man’s identity.

The nurse told police that a man came to the scene before officers got there with the woman’s purse and tried to get her to leave. That same man came back while officers were there and told them he was the woman’s boyfriend and that he had just heard about the accident and came over.

The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

