3 arrested following drug raids in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people were charged following two separate drug raids in Youngstown.

The first raid happened about 5:19 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 400 block of W. Ravenwood Ave.

According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant when they found a handgun, a bag of unknown pills and two digital scales.

Willie Stewart, 47, was charged with drug possession and issued a citation.

In another raid about 90 minutes later at a house in the 2400 block of Shirley Road, officers found two bags of crack cocaine, Tramadol and aAlprazolam pills, $150 in cash, a digital scale, and two handguns.

Kareem James, 37, was arrested and charged with drug possession.

A woman who was in the driveway at the time of the raid, later identified as Sequioua King, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.