Alfred Angelo bridal won’t be sending any more dresses

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Alfred Angelo bridal company told its customers they will not fulfill any more orders.

The news comes three weeks after the company filed for bankruptcy.

All outstanding orders will not be fulfilled, according to a statement on the company’s website.

Statement from the Chapter 7 Trustee:

The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible. Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase.

Alfred Angelo Bridal closed all of its 60 stores, including its Boardman location — with no advanced notice.