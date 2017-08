FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a car was injured Thursday morning after the vehicle flipped over on Route 11 in Trumbull County.

The accident happened about 6 a.m. on Route 11 northbound in Fowler Township, about three miles south of Route 305.

The car veered off the road into a wooded area and flipped over.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.