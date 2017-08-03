Driver crosses four lanes, crashes into woods in Trumbull County

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after driving his truck into the woods.

The crash happened on State Route 82, between Sodom Hutchings and Warner roads, on Thursday morning.

The man was driving westbound on Route 82 when he crossed four lanes of traffic before coming to a rest about 120 feet into the woods.

Investigators believe a medical problem may have caused the crash, but they’re looking into it further.

The driver was able to walk to the ambulance.

