Driver went off road, flipped over in ditch in Lordstown

The crash happened in the 4200 block of Tod Avenue in Lordstown

By Published:
A car crashed into a ditch and flipped over on the side of Tod Avenue SW in Lordstown. 

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car crashed into a ditch and flipped over on the side of Tod Avenue SW in Lordstown.

The crash happened in the 4200 block on Thursday morning.

Lordstown police said witnesses reported that the man just drove off the road, hitting a tree and a drainage ditch. The car flipped over at some point.

Police said the man may have fallen asleep, but they’re investigating the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

His name hasn’t been released.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s