Football player found delinquent in sex assault now on YSU’s team

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Steubenville High School football player found delinquent in a sexual assault case is now a member of the Youngstown State University football team.

YSU Sports Information Director Trevor Parks confirmed that Malik Richmond, who is #96, walked onto the team in January.

He and teammate Trent Mays were both found delinquent in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl during a 2012 party. Police said the girl was unconscious at the time.

Both Richmond and Mays were sentenced to time at a juvenile detention center.

