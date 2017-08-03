Ford Explorer fumes have police departments worried

Police departments are concerned that carbon monoxide fumes from Ford Explorer patrol vehicles may be sickening officers

MICHAEL CASEY, The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, the Ford logo shines on the front grille of a 2014 Ford F-150, on display at a local dealership in Hialeah, Fla. The United Auto Workers' proposed contract with Ford Motor Co. — approved Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, by local union leaders — is the richest of the Detroit Three. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 5, 2015, file photo, the Ford logo shines on the front grille of a 2014 Ford F-150, on display at a local dealership in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A growing number of police departments across the country are taking action over concerns that carbon monoxide fumes from Ford Explorer patrol vehicles are seeping inside the SUVs, potentially sickening officers.

Vermont State Police and several other departments in the Northeast are inspecting their fleets or have installed carbon monoxide monitors in the vehicles. At least two departments in Texas have gone further, pulling their entire fleets Ford Explorers off the road.

The actions come as police in Massachusetts confirmed that an officer who passed out behind the wheel of his cruiser and crashed had tested positive for exposure to carbon monoxide.

Ford Motor Co. has responded by promising to repair the vehicles as it continues to investigate the cause of the problem.

Related Posts