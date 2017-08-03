Friends of Liberty murder victim dedicate plaque in her honor

Jane LaRue Brown was an avid golfer and was well-loved in the community

By Published:
People gathered at the Hidden Oaks Golf Course in Vienna to dedicate a plaque to Jane LaRue Brown. The plaque reads "everyone's friend"... And "we miss you."

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Friends of a woman murdered in Liberty honored her memory on Thursday.

People gathered at the Hidden Oaks Golf Course in Vienna to dedicate a plaque to Jane LaRue Brown. The plaque reads “everyone’s friend”… And “we miss you.”

The 84-year-old woman was murdered in April when police say a neighbor broke into her house to steal some things, stole her car and then burned it.

Lois Greathouse, who is part of a women’s golf league, said Brown was an avid golfer and was well-loved in the community. That’s why they wanted to recognize her.

“Because we loved her, and just the horrible way that things happened in her life. We just thought that we had to show everybody how much we did love her. She was a kind, kind person,” Greathouse said.

Police arrested Sean Clemens in the case. He’s facing charges related to robbery, burglary and murder.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s