YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John D. Medvec passed away Thursday, August 3. He was 70 years old.

John was born August 18, 1946.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 8 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home in Struthers.

Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday August 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at Holy Trinity Church in Struthers.



