Possible shooting, car into house block off streets in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Boulevard and Solar Street in Warren are blocked Thursday night due to a possible shooting in the area.

WKBN 27 First News crews on the scene said a car — that appears to have been shot at — crashed into a house. Our photographer said there are about 200 people standing around at the scene.

The intersection is taped off and there is a large police presence. Paramedics are also on the scene.

First responders were called shortly after 7 p.m.

Police have not confirmed a shooting and are not releasing any information at this point.

WKBN 27 First News is working to get more details.


