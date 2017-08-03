Possible shooting, car into house block off streets in Warren

Police and paramedics were called to Southern Boulevard and Solar Street in Warren Thursday evening

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –  Southern Boulevard and Solar Street in Warren are blocked Thursday night due to a possible shooting in the area.

WKBN 27 First News crews on the scene said a car — that appears to have been shot at — crashed into a house. Our photographer said there are about 200 people standing around at the scene.

The intersection is taped off and there is a large police presence. Paramedics are also on the scene.

First responders were called shortly after 7 p.m.

Police have not confirmed a shooting and are not releasing any information at this point.

WKBN 27 First News is working to get more details. Check back here and watch First News at 10 and 11 for updates.

