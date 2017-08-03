Mahoning County indictments: August 3, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 3, 2017:

Kali J. Desimone: Aggravated possession of drugs

Shikela Rozier and Ricky D. Williams, III: Aggravated burglary

Dashonti Baker and Barraya Hickson: Aggravated murder and murder with felony/life specifications, having weapons while under disability and obstructing justice

Kent Holtzman: Burglary

Tanicqwa T. Wilkerson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, physical control and two counts of receiving stolen property

Audrey Foose: Domestic violence

Erik A. Simpson: Passing bad checks, grand theft and attempted grand theft

Colton Lee Butler: Aggravated possession of drugs and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Brian Benson: Possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Frederick Froggett: Possession of cocaine

Keith Jones: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Charmaine Moore: Possession of cocaine

Jarrod J. Kish: Possession of cocaine

Matthew J. Krivanek: Theft, criminal trespass and two counts of attempted burglary

Jessica L. Lasater: Possessing drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering children

Brittany Harmouche: Possession of heroin

Damon Irby: Having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Rodney Madison: Possession of heroin, cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Ashley Rock: Burglary, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business

Garell Williams: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

James A. Boston, Jr. and Sarah D. Drye: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Cassie A. Watts: Theft

Paul Francis Armocida, Penny Lynn Armocida and Lori Anne Marshall: Aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of theft

Joseph J. Kucala: Possession of a dangerous drug and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Louis A. Jeswald: Theft of drugs

Brandon Newell: Menacing by stalking, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and two counts of identity fraud

Steven Little, II: Rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.