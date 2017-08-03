Mahoning County indictments: August 3, 2017

By Published:
Courtroom Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 3, 2017:

Kali J. Desimone: Aggravated possession of drugs

Shikela Rozier and Ricky D. Williams, III: Aggravated burglary

Dashonti Baker and Barraya Hickson: Aggravated murder and murder with felony/life specifications, having weapons while under disability and obstructing justice

Kent Holtzman: Burglary

Tanicqwa T. Wilkerson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, physical control and two counts of receiving stolen property

Audrey Foose: Domestic violence

Erik A. Simpson: Passing bad checks, grand theft and attempted grand theft

Colton Lee Butler: Aggravated possession of drugs and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Brian Benson: Possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Frederick Froggett: Possession of cocaine

Keith Jones: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine

Charmaine Moore: Possession of cocaine

Jarrod J. Kish: Possession of cocaine

Matthew J. Krivanek: Theft, criminal trespass and two counts of attempted burglary

Jessica L. Lasater: Possessing drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering children

Brittany Harmouche: Possession of heroin

Damon Irby: Having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Rodney Madison: Possession of heroin, cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Ashley Rock: Burglary, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business

Garell Williams: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

James A. Boston, Jr. and Sarah D. Drye: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Cassie A. Watts: Theft

Paul Francis Armocida, Penny Lynn Armocida and Lori Anne Marshall: Aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of theft

Joseph J. Kucala: Possession of a dangerous drug and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Louis A. Jeswald: Theft of drugs

Brandon Newell: Menacing by stalking, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and two counts of identity fraud

Steven Little, II: Rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s