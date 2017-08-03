Mahoning County indictments: August 3, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on August 3, 2017:
Kali J. Desimone: Aggravated possession of drugs
Shikela Rozier and Ricky D. Williams, III: Aggravated burglary
Dashonti Baker and Barraya Hickson: Aggravated murder and murder with felony/life specifications, having weapons while under disability and obstructing justice
Kent Holtzman: Burglary
Tanicqwa T. Wilkerson: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, physical control and two counts of receiving stolen property
Audrey Foose: Domestic violence
Erik A. Simpson: Passing bad checks, grand theft and attempted grand theft
Colton Lee Butler: Aggravated possession of drugs and unauthorized use of a vehicle
Brian Benson: Possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Frederick Froggett: Possession of cocaine
Keith Jones: Tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine
Charmaine Moore: Possession of cocaine
Jarrod J. Kish: Possession of cocaine
Matthew J. Krivanek: Theft, criminal trespass and two counts of attempted burglary
Jessica L. Lasater: Possessing drug abuse instruments, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering children
Brittany Harmouche: Possession of heroin
Damon Irby: Having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence
Rodney Madison: Possession of heroin, cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Ashley Rock: Burglary, possession of cocaine and obstructing official business
Garell Williams: Having weapons while under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
James A. Boston, Jr. and Sarah D. Drye: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments
Cassie A. Watts: Theft
Paul Francis Armocida, Penny Lynn Armocida and Lori Anne Marshall: Aggravated possession of drugs and two counts of theft
Joseph J. Kucala: Possession of a dangerous drug and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Louis A. Jeswald: Theft of drugs
Brandon Newell: Menacing by stalking, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and two counts of identity fraud
Steven Little, II: Rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.