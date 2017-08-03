Man charged in murder of teen girl sent back to Ohio for trial

John Bove was caught in Sharon last May after police said he killed a 13-year-old in Ashtabula County, Ohio

John Bove being extradited from Sharon, Pennsylvania to Ohio for murder trial

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The man who was caught in Sharon this past May after police say he murdered a teenage girl in Ashtabula County is on his way back across the state line for trial in Ohio.

John Bove’s time in Pennsylvania is over.

Thursday in the Mercer County Courthouse, he didn’t fight his extradition. He was taken out with handcuffs around his ankles and wrists, headed back to Ohio to face a murder charge for the killing of 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski.

Kara Zdanczewski, murdered in Ashtabula County
Kara Zdanczewski

“It’s not an adjudication of the facts regarding the matter in question but nonetheless, it’s a big step,” said Assistant District Attorney Gregory Reichart.

Bove was caught in Sharon when a friend he was staying with alerted police to what he told her — that he killed someone.

An Ashtabula detective testified that he talked with Bove twice after he was arrested.

The first time, the detective said Bove denied any involvement and told him, “You’ll never find her body.” The second time, Det. Michael Palinkas testified that Bove said, “I stabbed her as many times as I could in as many places as I could.”

Bove was indicted in Ohio after Zdanczewski’s body was found days later in a field in Ashtabula County.

The governors worked through the law, doing the legal paperwork to have Bove moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio to face the murder charge.

“Doing the balancing test of what’s more significant. What we had here were felonies — felony car theft as well as fleeing and eluding police. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. Unfortunately, we can’t say the same regarding the Ohio charges,” Reichart said.

The charges in Pennsylvania will be dropped but can be re-filed.

Reichart said no one can recall an extradition with this caliber of charges ever happening in Mercer County before.

“Nobody I’ve ever talked to has ever had to have an extradition hearing. My boss has been a lawyer for 40 years and he said the same.”

If convicted, Bove could get the death penalty.

“It was a bit of a red letter day in the Court of Common Pleas. I’m confident Iarocci will find justice for these victims,” Reichart said.

