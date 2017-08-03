Ohio Attorney General giving out $2.7 million for drug prevention programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s attorney general is giving out $2.7 million in grants for drug abuse awareness and prevention programs in public schools.

Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that 130 Sheriff’s offices and police departments will split the money.

In Mahoning County, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is getting $17,722 while the Austintown Police Department will receive $15,994.

The Liberty and Newton Falls police departments in Trumbull County are getting a big chunk of funding as well.

You can find the full list, including the other local communities receiving money, on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

The funds have to be used to set up or maintain programs such as D.A.R.E., “Too Good for Drugs” and “Stay on Track.”

Grant recipients also have to include over-the-counter and prescription drug abuse prevention education in their programs.