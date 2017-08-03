Poland Softball advances to World Series semifinals

Poland Junior League Central Champions

KIRKLAND, Washington (WKBN) – Poland (Central) defeated Southwest 6-0 and moved into the semifinal of the Junior League World Series Thursday night in Kirland, Washington.

Kaili Gross pitched a 2 hitter with 8 strikeouts and went 3-4 at the plate to lead the locals. Camyrn Lattanzio went 2-4 at the plate including an RBI triple.

Lexi Diaz, Jackie Grisdale and Maddie Rinehart also added RBI singles to help the offense.

Poland now will face East on Friday at 5pm EST in the semifinal match up with the winner advancing to the World Series final.

