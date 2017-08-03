Police: Greenville home busted for ‘shake and bake’ meth labs

The Ohl Street home in Greenville had been condemned until recently when the homeowner was allowed to move back in

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A home on Ohl Street in Greenville was raided for methamphetamine Thursday morning.

Officials from Greenville and the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team were called to the house just after 11 a.m.

The original tip came from probation services, citing the owner of the home had recently violated their sentence.

One person was found inside the house when police arrived but they are not facing any charges at this time.

Officials say “several shake and bake” meth labs were found in the home but they couldn’t yet comment on an exact number.

