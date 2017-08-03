Police say Salem man solicited sex from undercover cop in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An undercover sex sting in Austintown ended in the arrest of a man from Salem.

An officer, posing as a woman, posted an advertisement in the Women Seeking Men section of a website.

According to a police report, William Hill, 51, of Third St. in Salem, responded to the ad and began texting the undercover officer.

Police say Hill sent several sexually explicit text messages and a photo of his groin area to the officer. The man also asked if he could perform sex acts on the woman and if she would do the same for him. He also talked about a fetish that he wanted to participate in but said he only had $60.

Hill then agreed to meet the woman at a hotel on State Route 46 at the Interstate 80 interchange, the report stated.

When Hill arrived, he was met by officers and arrested.

A search of Hill and his vehicle uncovered three $20 bills, condoms and an iPhone.

Hill is facing charges of soliciting sex and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7.

