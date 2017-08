NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) — State Rep. John Boccieri (D-Poland) will welcome constituents at his public office hours on Wednesday.

On August 9, residents will have an opportunity to discuss state issues. The representative will be at the Ellsworth Town Hall from 5:30-7 p.m.

Boccieri will also be meeting with local township trustees and members of village councils at different times that day.

Ellsworth Town Hall is located at 11125 W. Akron-Canfield Road in North Jackson.