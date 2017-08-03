Stores preparing for Ohio tax-free holiday this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s that time of the year for back-to-school shopping and the sales tax holiday weekend on August 4, 5, and 6.

During the weekend, clothing items $75 or less, schools supplies $20 or less and instructional material $20 or less are tax exempt. The tax-free holiday in Ohio began 3 years ago.

This makes it a time where back to school shopping can cost a little less.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 plan to spend an average $673.57 on apparel and accessories, electronics, shoes and school supplies.

Ohio households saved $2.4 million last year from this sales tax holiday and the National Retail Federation expects a 10 percent increase this year.

Stores are placing signs throughout stores on Thursday and preparing for large crowds.

Some stores are even offering online shopping and in store pickup.

 

