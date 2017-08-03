Storm Team 27: Strong storms possible into Friday afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Isolated shower or thunderstorms will stay in the forecast overnight.  The risk is low, but the threat will remain in the forecast.  Temperatures will slide into the middle 60’s by morning.

Look for partly sunny skies early Friday with increasing clouds through the afternoon.  The risk for showers or thunderstorms will increase into the afternoon and evening.  The threat for strong or severe storms are possible.  This is a strong storm system with the potential to produce severe weather from around 2:00PM through 8:00PM Friday.  Heavy rain, strong wind, hail are the main threat.  However, these storms will need to be watched close.  The risk for strong storms will rapidly decrease as the front moves through early Friday night.

A cooler weekend is expected with highs in the 70’s.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong or severe. (90%)
High: 83

Friday night: Turning cooler. Showers or thunderstorms early. Some may be strong. (80%)
Low: 55

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 76 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 55

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58

