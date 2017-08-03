Storm Team 27: Warm and humid morning

anvplayer video=”1420739″]

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There is a risk for isolated showers or thunderstorms. The air stays humid with warm temperatures expected through Friday. Any shower or thunderstorm that develops can produce heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail.

Look for the risk for scattered showers or thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. The threat for stronger storms will move in by Friday afternoon and evening. The threat for strong storms will end into Friday night as a cold front sweeps through the area.

Cooler this weekend with highs in the 70’s. Lower humidity too!

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 82

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 85

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)

High: 73 Low: 57

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 54

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 77 Low: 61

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers early. (40%)

High: 74 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 60