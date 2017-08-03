Teachers aide in Youngstown sentenced in student sex case

Christina Resek charged with sexual battery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teachers aide in who worked for an alternative education school in Youngstown was sentenced Thursday for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Christina Resek, 30, of Boardman, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years community control and has to register as a tier 1 sex offender.

Resek was a teacher’s aide at P.A.C.E., an alternative education program located in the Mahoning County High School. The school reported to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office that Resek had been accused of having a relationship with a student who is now 18.

Investigators said statements were taken from school staff and from Resek, who turned in a letter reportedly from a student who attempted to blackmail her, according to a police report. The letter, taken into evidence, attempted to extort $500 from Resek in exchange for keeping the alleged relationship between Resek and another student secret.

“I know what’s going on between you and [redacted]. So my question to you is how important is your job to you? I’m not asking for a lot, all I want is $500 and your secret’s safe with me,” the letter read.

A staff member at the district reported that a student told her that Resek had been sexually involved with the student since November. He turned 18 in February, but Ohio law makes it illegal for teachers to have sex with any student, even if they are older than 18.

