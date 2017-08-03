Warren crime activity: Library workers report man flashed genitals

Friday, July 28

3 a.m. – 100 block of Elm Rd. NE, a mother said her 11-year-old son was staying with his father when someone came into the room the boy was sleeping in and poured scalding hot water on his face. He was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns. The child accused of doing it told police that it was a prank.

6:55 p.m. – Mercer Ave. NE and Belmont St. NE, 19-year-old Quannita Pruitt, arrested on a warrant.

10:02 p.m. – Austin Ave. SW, 56-year-old Todd Appleberry and 24-year-old Britney Slider, both arrested on warrants. Police said they found the two in a truck while responding to a report of people doing drugs in Quinby Park.

Saturday, July 29

12:50 p.m. – 700 block of Fifth St. SW, 62-year-old Reginald Gilkes, arrested on a warrant and additionally charged with felonious assault. Police said Gilkes beat up a woman and ran her over with her own car.

Sunday, July 30

3 p.m. – Frank Vondrasek, 47, of Cortland, found dead in the Mahoning River at Packard Park near the baseball fields. The coroner ruled his death was due to an accidental drowning.

Monday, July 31

2:13 p.m. – 400 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, employees reported that a man exposed himself amongst the bookshelves at the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library on July 22. He left after being confronted, leaving in a maroon-colored Chevy Suburban.

7 p.m. – 2300 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, reported breaking and entering at the Sahara Club. Police said the suspect stole some cash.

Wednesday, August 2

11:39 a.m. – Andrew Austin, 27, of West Mecca, arrested on several rape charges.

2:34 p.m. – 2000 block of S. Feederle Dr. SE, police said a 25-year-old man was shot.

5:15 p.m. – 500 block of Parkman Rd. SW, 21-year-old Kenyon McGriff, charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and aggravated menacing. According to a police report, McGriff shot at his brother and threatened to shoot his mother and sister. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

7:23 p.m. – 2000 block of Milton St. SE, police said shots were fired into the ground during an argument between a group of people. No one was arrested.

Thursday, August 3

2:49 a.m. – 1000 block of Homewood Ave. SE, reports of gunshots in the area. Police said several bullets hit at least five houses and car.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: