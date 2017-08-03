Warren police investigate another series of shooting in city

One man was shot and left with major injuries

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were busy again on Wednesday and Thursday with a series shootings in the city.

Andre Freeman, 25, was shot on S. Feederle Drive SE and left with major injuries. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

That same day, police received a report of shots fired during an argument on Milton Street SE. A woman involved in the argument fired three shots into the ground, according to police.

No arrests were made at the time.

Around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a woman reported that her son shot at his brother after an argument. The alleged shooter, Kenyon McGriff, was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and aggravated menacing.

Early Thursday morning, police received multiple calls about shots being fired on Homewood Avenue SE. Police said five houses were struck by projectiles in what police said appeared to be a gun battle between Homewood Avenue and Clarence Street SE.

A woman living on Homewood Avenue told police that there has been ongoing violent shootings in the area lately.

