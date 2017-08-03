Warren police: Suspect shot at brother, threatened to shoot mother

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested Wednesday after his mother accused him of shooting at his brother.

His mother called 911 around 5:15 p.m. to report that Kenyon McGriff fired shots at the vehicle that his brother was inside, saying, “What’s up now, [expletive].”

She said McGriff had been arguing with his brother over missing property and tried to get him to fight earlier that day. Before leaving their house on Parkman Road SW, McGriff threatened to shoot his sister and his mother, saying, “Mama, I’ll f**king shoot you, too,” according to a police report.

McGriff was spotted walking in the area of Oak Street SW, where he was arrested.

McGriff, who didn’t have a weapon when he was found, told police that his mother was lying and that his brother had a gun to his head, the police report stated.

He’s charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and two counts of aggravated menacing.