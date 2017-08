WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) РA West Mecca man is in the Trumbull County Jail, facing several rape charges.

Andrew Austin, 27, was arrested on Wednesday. He was charged after an investigation by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

The alleged sex assault was reported on July 24. A woman told police that it happened on Hoagland Blackstub Road.

Further details weren’t available on Thursday afternoon.