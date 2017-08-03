Youngstown City Schools giving backpacks, supplies to every student

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – All Youngstown City School students are getting a backpack filled with school supplies.
Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip said the supplies are being given out to ensure kids are ready for the start of the school year.
“It’s a way to help our kids while also relieving some of the cost burden from our families,” he said.
Students will get the backpacks the first day of school. The contents of each bag vary, depending on a child’s grade
The items to be provided in each bag are listed below:
|Supplies provided by YCSD:
|K-2
|3-5
|6-8
|9-12
|Pencils
Fat pencils
3-ring binder
Spiral-bound notebook
Pronged two-pocket folders
Glue sticks
Markers
Crayons
Pens
Colored pencils
Ear Buds
Notebook paper
Pocket calculators
|Pencils
3-ring binder
Spiral-bound notebook
Pronged two-pocket folders
Glue sticks
Markers
Crayons
Pens
Colored pencils
Ear Buds
Folders
Notebook paper
Pocket calculator
|Pencils
3-ring binder
Spiral-bound notebook
Pronged two-pocket folders
Glue sticks
Markers
Crayons
Pens
Colored pencils
Ear Buds
Dividers
Notebook paper
Pocket calculator
|Pencils
Pens
3-ring binders
Notebook paper
Composition book
Highlighters
Folders (5)
Ear buds
Note cards
2 spiral notebooks
Glue sticks
Markers
Colored pencils
Parents, guardians and community members are also encouraged to donate supplies to the district if they’d like to help out. Those items needed are listed below:
|Classroom supplies still needed:
|K-2
|3-5
|6-8
|9-12
|Boxes of tissues
Hand sanitizer
Gallon plastic zip bags
Children’s scissors
Hand sanitizer
Pint plastic zip bags
Rulers
|Boxes of tissues
Hand sanitizer
Gallon plastic zip bags
Children’s scissors
Hand sanitizer
Pint plastic zip bags
Rulers
|Boxes of tissues
Hand sanitizer
Gallon Ziplock bags
Children’s scissors
Hand sanitizer
Pint plastic zip bags
Rulers
|Hand sanitizer
Plastic zip bags
Rulers
Boxes of tissue
Clorox wipes
The first day of school for students is September 5.
