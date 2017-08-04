2nd woman in department history joins Sharon Police force

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – After nearly two decades, the city of Sharon has a female cop — only the second one in Sharon Police Department history.

Friday was Kallie Marshall’s first official day on the job.

Marshall is a New Wilmington native and just graduated from the Mercyhurst Police Academy in Erie. She was only one of seven girls in that class.

She says being from the area is a huge advantage and a dream come true.

Marshall is now the fifth female to currently wear the badge in Mercer County.

“I haven’t wrapped my head around that,” Marshall said. “But I know I have some shoes to fill. I’m willing to put fourth the effort and I’m very honored they’ve accepted me and now I get to be a part of this family.”

Marshall will officially be sworn in at a city council meeting on Aug. 17.