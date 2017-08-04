Ann C. (Chestnut) Vasko Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Hubbard with Reverend Michael Swierz officiating for Ann C. (Chestnut) Vasko, who died Friday afternoon, August 4, 2017, at Austin Woods Nursing Center, Austintown.

Ann was born March 21, 1929 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ludwig and Maria (Janusko) Czesnakowicz and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Farrell High School in 1947.

Ann was a lifelong are resident and retired from Federal Wholesale after working for 20 plus years.

Mrs. Vasko was a devout Catholic and very active member of St Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Hubbard were she served as former president of the Alter and Rosary and worked many festivals running the linen booth. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, jigsaw and crossword puzzles and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, John M. Vasko, whom she married June 21, 1952, died June 18, 2011.

Ann will be sadly missed by her son, Thomas (Kathleen) Vasko of Cleveland; one daughter, Gail DeMaiolo of Canfield; one brother, Albert Chestnut of Hubbard; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Mallory) DeMaiolo, Stephen DeMaiolo and Alicia (Matthew) Ucchino and three great-grandchildren, Nico and Leo DeMaiolo and Marco Ucchino.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, an infant Robert Vasko and John M. Vasko II; six brother, Frank, Edward, Casimir, Henry, Louis and Paul; half-brother, Joseph Chestnut and two half-sisters, Phyllis and Sister Christianna.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.



