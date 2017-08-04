Austintown crime activity: Police find 8-week-old Pit Bull locked in car

Sunday, July 30

5:57 p.m. – 4200 block of Mahoning Ave., Willie Key, 30, of Youngstown, charged with aggravated trafficking following a traffic stop. Police pulled Key over and discovered he had a suspended license. Key then handed over a marijuana cigarette and, after a search, police also found a bag of heroin and cocaine, according to a report. Police said Key told them, “I was on my way to sell this stuff” and “When you busted, you busted. I ain’t gonna blame this on my rough childhood. I mean, who would want to work when there is fast cash to be made out there.” Key pleaded not guilty in court and is set for trial on Aug. 23.

Monday, July 31

2:17 p.m. – 4500 block of Kirk Road, Tempestt Green, 29, of Youngstown, charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools. Police said Green was advertising sex on Backpage.com. An undercover officer texted the phone number listed and police said Green replied, agreeing to meet the officer at a location on Kirk Road, where she was arrested. Green pleaded not guilty on Tuesday and will appear in court again on Sept. 11.

3:28 p.m. – 6200 block of Mahoning Ave., Rawsheem Duane Joshua Aponte, 19, of Youngstown, charged with cruelty to animals. Police received reports of an 8-week-old Pit Bull locked inside a car parked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. According to the report, police saw the dog breathing heavy and crying, while a window and sunroof were each cracked about an inch. Police said the temperature was 87 degrees. Aponte, the owner of the car, was in the hospital with his pregnant girlfriend. According to the report, Aponte said he left the dog in the car “maybe a half hour to an hour.” Police and Aponte removed the dog from the car, put a fan on its head, and gave it water. Aponte will appear in court Monday.

Tuesday, August 1

11:56 a.m. – 3700 block of Mahoning Ave., Frank Howley Jr., 36, of Youngstown, charged with complicity to theft. Officers were called to PC Doctor for a purse snatching. The victim and witnesses told police two men entered the store but left without buying anything. A short time later, one of the men re-entered the store, grabbed a black tote bag sitting on the floor, and ran into a Jaguar that sped away. An officer stopped the Jaguar on Brockway Ave. and arrested Howley, Jr. He told officers he dropped off the other man and a woman who was in the backseat at an unknown location, according to police. Police said the victim’s stolen bag was found inside the car, along with two laptops.

9:52 p.m. – S. Raccoon Road, Gerald Cole, 63, charged with soliciting, disseminating material harmful to minors, and possession of criminal tools. During an investigation, police posted an advertisement on the “Men seeking men” dating section of a website. Cole responded, sending several text messages, requesting to engage in sexual activity. The officer told Cole he was a 17-year-old boy named “Ricky,” to which Cole responded via text message, “No problem,” according to a police report. Cole was arrested after arriving at the pre-arranged meeting spot. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday and is due back in court Aug. 16.

11:12 p.m. – Burkey and S. Meridian roads, Thomas Holler, 22, of Boardman, arrested on a warrant and additionally issued a summons for possession of drugs, including marijuana. Police stopped Holler for speeding. Police learned he had a suspended license and an active warrant for his arrest. According to the report, Holler handed over marijuana and Xanax pills that were in his pants.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: