Bauer leads Indians to 7-2 win, Yankees’ 4th straight loss

CLEVELAND (AP) – Trevor Bauer won his third straight start, Jaime Garcia was chased in the fifth inning of his Yankees debut and the Cleveland Indians won 7-2 on Friday night to extend New York’s losing streak to four.

Bauer (10-8) allowed one run in seven innings, on Todd Frazier’s fifth-inning home run. Third baseman Giovanny Urshela made an outstanding defensive play on Clint Frazier’s grounder to throw out Ronald Torreyes at home plate, and Gary Sanchez stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout.

Urshela made a diving stop of Matt Holliday’s sixth-inning grounder and threw him out at first.

Edwin Encarnacion had two RBIs, and Austin Jackson and Michael Brantley each had RBIs.

New York had won seven of eight before the slide. The Yankees have scored six runs in the last four games, going 2 for 26 with runners in scoring position. A day after making three errors in the first inning, New York contributed to three runs with right fielder Aaron Judge’s throwing error, Sanchez’s major league-leading 12th passed ball and Chad Green’s wild pitch.

