Bauer leads Indians to 7-2 win, Yankees’ 4th straight loss

Trevor Bauer won his third straight start

By Published:
Athletics Indians Baseball
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers to Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) – Trevor Bauer won his third straight start, Jaime Garcia was chased in the fifth inning of his Yankees debut and the Cleveland Indians won 7-2 on Friday night to extend New York’s losing streak to four.

Bauer (10-8) allowed one run in seven innings, on Todd Frazier’s fifth-inning home run. Third baseman Giovanny Urshela made an outstanding defensive play on Clint Frazier’s grounder to throw out Ronald Torreyes at home plate, and Gary Sanchez stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout.

Urshela made a diving stop of Matt Holliday’s sixth-inning grounder and threw him out at first.

Edwin Encarnacion had two RBIs, and Austin Jackson and Michael Brantley each had RBIs.

New York had won seven of eight before the slide. The Yankees have scored six runs in the last four games, going 2 for 26 with runners in scoring position. A day after making three errors in the first inning, New York contributed to three runs with right fielder Aaron Judge’s throwing error, Sanchez’s major league-leading 12th passed ball and Chad Green’s wild pitch.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s