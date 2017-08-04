Browns move 3-way quarterback battle to stadium stage

Coach Hue Jackson would like to name his starter before the opener against New Orleans next week.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Browns Football

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Browns have moved their quarterback competition to a larger stage.

Cleveland’s three-way battle between Cody Kessler, rookie DeShone Kizer and Brock Osweiler resumed at FirstEnergy Stadium, the team’s lakefront home where the tricky winds can wreak havoc with even the tightest spirals. Kessler, who started eight games last season as a rookie, has taken most of the snaps with Cleveland’s starting offense in training camp and he remains the presumptive favorite to start the season opener on Sept. 11 against Pittsburgh.

However, Kizer, the second-round pick from Notre Dame, has closed the gap with some big plays in camp.

Coach Hue Jackson would ideally like to name his starter before an exhibition opener against New Orleans next week.

The Browns, who went 1-15 last season, have been searching for a franchise quarterback for years. Jackson knows the team can’t take the next step in its rebuild until it finds one.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s